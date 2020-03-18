Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 53.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 390,899 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 136,089 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.07% of Amgen worth $94,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Amgen by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 225,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,416,000 after purchasing an additional 29,600 shares in the last quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $6,027,000. Sprott Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,616,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,881 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,576 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMGN. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America upgraded Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $252.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cfra upgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.36.

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $1.32 on Wednesday, reaching $206.48. The stock had a trading volume of 242,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,675,450. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Amgen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.30 and a 12-month high of $244.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $215.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.49.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total transaction of $99,331.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,795.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total transaction of $2,130,071.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Recommended Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.