AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) to post earnings per share of $0.79 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.82. AMN Healthcare Services reported earnings per share of $0.75 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will report full year earnings of $3.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $3.98. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AMN Healthcare Services.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $586.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.50 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 5.13%.

AMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (up previously from $73.00) on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, February 14th. Cfra raised shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Sidoti upped their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

In related news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 5,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.18, for a total value of $311,770.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,051.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ralph Henderson sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total value of $676,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,397.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,689 shares of company stock worth $5,198,031. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 6.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 256,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,059,000 after buying an additional 14,801 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 111.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after buying an additional 35,522 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 15,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 24.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 375,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,571,000 after buying an additional 72,726 shares during the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AMN traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.89. 59,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,870. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.63 and a 200 day moving average of $62.90. AMN Healthcare Services has a 52-week low of $45.04 and a 52-week high of $80.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

