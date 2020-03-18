Ampleforth Hits Market Capitalization of $1.53 Million (AMPL)

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One Ampleforth token can currently be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00009734 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy and Ethfinex. Over the last week, Ampleforth has traded 49.9% lower against the dollar. Ampleforth has a market cap of $1.53 million and $163,497.00 worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00055723 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000662 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00067069 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $202.86 or 0.03898987 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00039429 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006512 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018799 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00012625 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Ampleforth Profile

Ampleforth (CRYPTO:AMPL) is a token. Its launch date was June 14th, 2019. Ampleforth’s total supply is 10,631,720 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,011,266 tokens. Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/#. The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org.

Buying and Selling Ampleforth

Ampleforth can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ampleforth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ampleforth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

