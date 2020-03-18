AmpliPhi Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARMP) Given “Buy” Rating at Brookline Capital Management

AmpliPhi Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARMP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Brookline Capital Management in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

ARMP traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,013 shares.

About AmpliPhi Biosciences

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections in the United States. The company develops its products using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. Its product candidate is the AP-SA01 that targets Staphylococcus aureus, including multidrug-resistant strains.

