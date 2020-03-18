Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,908 Shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 249,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.24% of Roper Technologies worth $88,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,256,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 285,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,746,000 after buying an additional 8,511 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 291,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,926,000 after buying an additional 6,446 shares during the period. 92.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ROP opened at $309.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $366.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $356.95. Roper Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $240.00 and a fifty-two week high of $395.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.22 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.71%.

ROP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $368.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.00.

In related news, VP Jason Conley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.46, for a total transaction of $881,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,778,792.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

