Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 371,385 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 30.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,583,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 371,385 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.52% of Nucor worth $89,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 123.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after acquiring an additional 371,876 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the third quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 1.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 235,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,964,000 after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,663,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $957,529,000 after acquiring an additional 185,701 shares in the last quarter. 79.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NUE shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Nucor from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Nucor from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nucor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Nucor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.50.

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $30.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.61. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $29.75 and a 52 week high of $61.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.26 and a 200 day moving average of $51.29.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.12%. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.35%.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

