Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 711,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,081 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Fiserv worth $82,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 552.0% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Fiserv from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on Fiserv from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Fiserv from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Fiserv from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.08.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $90.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Fiserv Inc has a 52-week low of $81.62 and a 52-week high of $125.05. The firm has a market cap of $70.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.22, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.73 and its 200 day moving average is $111.82.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 160.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Fiserv Inc will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total transaction of $3,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,062,305.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

