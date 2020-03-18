Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Buys 208,381 Shares of Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,972,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 208,381 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.91% of Aqua America worth $92,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aqua America in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aqua America in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aqua America in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Aqua America by 152.4% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Aqua America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Bank of America lowered Aqua America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

WTR opened at $33.47 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.81, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 6.19 and a quick ratio of 6.14. Aqua America Inc has a one year low of $34.21 and a one year high of $52.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.2343 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Aqua America’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

