Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 788,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 27,603 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.61% of FMC worth $78,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in FMC by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in FMC by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP lifted its position in FMC by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 3,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in FMC by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 16,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in FMC by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 65,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,530,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total transaction of $399,328.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,715 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,124.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 82,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total transaction of $8,652,039.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,756 shares in the company, valued at $24,294,981.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 398,909 shares of company stock worth $39,879,894. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE FMC opened at $68.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.41. FMC Corp has a one year low of $61.85 and a one year high of $108.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.97.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 29.69%. FMC’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that FMC Corp will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.90%.

FMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of FMC from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Bank of America raised shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of FMC from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of FMC from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FMC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.72.

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

