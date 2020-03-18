Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 329,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 19,270 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of American Tower worth $75,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its holdings in American Tower by 111.7% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 3,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Cibc Bank USA lifted its holdings in American Tower by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 3,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 222,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,219,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $218.00 target price (up previously from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.08.

In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 3,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $682,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,598 shares in the company, valued at $5,142,400.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 1,186 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.71, for a total value of $264,134.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,370,906.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,144 shares of company stock valued at $2,332,308 in the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $227.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.79, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.41. American Tower Corp has a 12-month low of $187.50 and a 12-month high of $258.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 13th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

