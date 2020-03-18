Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,327,129 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 145,819 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of eBay worth $84,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub raised eBay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on eBay from to and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.82.

In other news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 29,710 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $1,099,270.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,278,457. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 122,454 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $4,279,767.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 133,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,652,089.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 189,092 shares of company stock worth $6,749,564 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $33.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.74. The stock has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.16. eBay Inc has a 52 week low of $30.58 and a 52 week high of $42.00.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 16.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay Inc will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. eBay’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

eBay declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to buy up to 17.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

