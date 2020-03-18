Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,487,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,323 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.31% of Coca-Cola European Partners worth $75,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. 27.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola European Partners stock opened at $32.96 on Wednesday. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC has a fifty-two week low of $32.54 and a fifty-two week high of $58.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.97. The company has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.31.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Argus lowered shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.29.

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

