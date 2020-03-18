Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $72.58 Million Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 325.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,531,976 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 4,230,772 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.38% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $72,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter worth $4,063,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth $530,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 493,466 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,722,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 7.4% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 673,556 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $6,446,000 after buying an additional 46,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

FCX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

NYSE:FCX opened at $6.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.00 and a beta of 2.18. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a one year low of $5.72 and a one year high of $14.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 0.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director John Joseph Stephens purchased 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.29 per share, with a total value of $508,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,625.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

