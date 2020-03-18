Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $73.40 Million Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,341,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 152,678 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.56% of Alliant Energy worth $73,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LNT. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,065,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $714,969,000 after acquiring an additional 696,570 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,240,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $251,701,000 after acquiring an additional 62,314 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,864,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,486,000 after acquiring an additional 589,067 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 97.1% during the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,858,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $154,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,727,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,230,000 after acquiring an additional 334,666 shares in the last quarter. 71.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Alliant Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Alliant Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Friday, March 13th. Guggenheim upgraded Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “positive” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

NYSE LNT opened at $52.37 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.41. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $45.37 and a 52 week high of $60.28. The company has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $880.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $869.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Alliant Energy’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 78.76%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

