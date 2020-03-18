Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $73.79 Million Stock Position in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 656,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 147,240 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.20% of Allstate worth $73,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALL. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Allstate by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,609,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $630,750,000 after purchasing an additional 66,110 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Allstate by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,908,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $439,478,000 after purchasing an additional 269,058 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Allstate by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,026,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $227,848,000 after purchasing an additional 117,284 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Allstate by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,853,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $208,407,000 after purchasing an additional 78,075 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Allstate by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,645,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $185,030,000 after purchasing an additional 36,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $87.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $29.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.24 and a 200-day moving average of $110.71. Allstate Corp has a one year low of $78.00 and a one year high of $125.92.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.27 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 10.85%. Allstate’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allstate Corp will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 20.71%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ALL shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Allstate from $136.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

