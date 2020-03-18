Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $76.33 Million Stock Position in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 993,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,695 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.40% of Ameren worth $76,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CNB Bank bought a new position in Ameren during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Ameren during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Ameren during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Ameren by 521.4% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Ameren by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AEE shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ameren from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Ameren from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.73.

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $77.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.22. Ameren Corp has a 52-week low of $64.93 and a 52-week high of $87.65.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Analysts predict that Ameren Corp will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.10%.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

