Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $78.09 Million Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,894,992 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,146 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Occidental Petroleum worth $78,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OXY. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,480,351 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,967,308,000 after purchasing an additional 6,884,914 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1,827.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,239,952 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $298,358,000 after purchasing an additional 6,864,310 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 300.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,024,009 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $90,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,954 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,915,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $129,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1,672.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 992,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,146,000 after purchasing an additional 936,722 shares during the last quarter. 78.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

OXY stock opened at $11.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.05. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.44 and a fifty-two week high of $68.83.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.21). Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 27.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 217.93%.

In related news, Director Elisse B. Walter purchased 3,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.93 per share, for a total transaction of $123,750.94. Also, Director William R. Klesse purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.81 per share, for a total transaction of $236,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,762,087.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 28,758 shares of company stock worth $497,151 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OXY has been the subject of several research reports. Tudor Pickering raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $37.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.79.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Featured Article: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.