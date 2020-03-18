Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $79.98 Million Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 942,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 195,924 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.30% of Discover Financial Services worth $79,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Truewealth LLC lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 861.1% during the 4th quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $36.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.51. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $32.82 and a 1-year high of $92.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.17.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 20.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, January 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target (down previously from $97.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.65.

In related news, CFO John Greene purchased 3,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.84 per share, with a total value of $249,357.68. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,747.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger C. Hochschild purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.12 per share, with a total value of $1,111,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 849,085 shares in the company, valued at $62,934,180.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 21,777 shares of company stock valued at $1,612,588 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.