Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $80.59 Million Stock Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 654,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,107 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of Celanese worth $80,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 556,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,077,000 after buying an additional 197,107 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,537,000 after buying an additional 5,692 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 63,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,707,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 452,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,322,000 after buying an additional 97,168 shares during the last quarter. 96.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CE shares. TheStreet downgraded Celanese from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Celanese from $138.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Bank of America upgraded Celanese from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Celanese to and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.59.

NYSE CE opened at $70.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.05 and its 200 day moving average is $115.98. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.44 and a fifty-two week high of $128.88.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.10). Celanese had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. Celanese’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 26.02%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

