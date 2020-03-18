Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $80.77 Million Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 321,719 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 18,285 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.62% of SVB Financial Group worth $80,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SIVB. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 536,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,737,000 after purchasing an additional 217,141 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2,612.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 163,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,228,000 after purchasing an additional 157,772 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 159,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,064,000 after purchasing an additional 58,795 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 93,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,576,000 after purchasing an additional 48,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 157,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,973,000 after purchasing an additional 45,460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SIVB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $270.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (down previously from $300.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. SVB Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.67.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $149.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.12. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $127.39 and a 12-month high of $270.95.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $847.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.84 million. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 32.20% and a return on equity of 19.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 18.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John China sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.08, for a total transaction of $251,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,857,644.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.65, for a total transaction of $53,814.45. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,413 shares of company stock worth $2,201,044. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.