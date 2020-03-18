Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $88.62 Million Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,876,767 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 774,191 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.57% of Huntington Bancshares worth $88,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HBAN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 1,296.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 21,984 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 34,874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $9,090,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 65,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 11,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $253,000. 76.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $8.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $7.68 and a twelve month high of $15.63. The company has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.03.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 24.95%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.24%.

HBAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.16.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Richard W. Neu acquired 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $79,532.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 216,516 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,635.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

