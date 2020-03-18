Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 34.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 356,844 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,313 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Goldman Sachs Group worth $82,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,678,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,455,378,000 after buying an additional 418,905 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,310,513 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $761,186,000 after buying an additional 74,239 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,292,614 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $297,388,000 after buying an additional 239,377 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,250,030 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $287,420,000 after buying an additional 34,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 7.9% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,161,281 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $240,652,000 after buying an additional 85,012 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS stock opened at $158.67 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.50. The company has a market cap of $61.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 12-month low of $150.00 and a 12-month high of $250.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by ($0.51). Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $267.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from to in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.18.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

