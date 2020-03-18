Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 38.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,906,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 813,341 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.43% of Marvell Technology Group worth $77,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 14,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 29,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total value of $276,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 99,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,761,604.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRVL. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from to in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Marvell Technology Group stock opened at $18.82 on Wednesday. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $17.18 and a 52-week high of $28.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.43 and a 200-day moving average of $25.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 58.70% and a return on equity of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

