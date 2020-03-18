Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 163,458 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 779,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,458 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.33% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $95,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Provident Trust Co. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 2,030,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $247,364,000 after purchasing an additional 127,325 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,974,997 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $240,634,000 after purchasing an additional 29,024 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,400,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $170,629,000 after purchasing an additional 31,856 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,223,108 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $149,023,000 after purchasing an additional 88,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,046,149 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $127,463,000 after purchasing an additional 43,956 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

TROW stock opened at $108.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.06. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 1-year low of $88.30 and a 1-year high of $139.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.27.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.45% and a net margin of 37.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 44.61%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 56,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.51, for a total value of $7,837,794.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 400,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,073,855.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on TROW. Citigroup boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $130.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.18.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

