Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 407,008 Shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 93.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 840,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 407,008 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of Eaton worth $79,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1,372.2% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in Eaton by 335.8% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus reissued a “positive” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Eaton from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Eaton from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.56.

ETN opened at $73.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.72. Eaton Co. PLC has a one year low of $70.28 and a one year high of $105.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.50%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

