Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 59,966 Shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 475,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,966 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Global Payments worth $86,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter worth about $249,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 61,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,804,000 after purchasing an additional 27,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GPN. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Global Payments from $196.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Global Payments from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Global Payments from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Global Payments from $137.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Cfra increased their target price on Global Payments from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.68.

GPN opened at $147.81 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.63, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Global Payments Inc has a one year low of $132.23 and a one year high of $209.62.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 8.77%. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 125.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments Inc will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This is a positive change from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

In other Global Payments news, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.51, for a total transaction of $814,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,710,024.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.47, for a total value of $109,857.42. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,254,069.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,153 shares of company stock valued at $1,211,035 in the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

See Also: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.