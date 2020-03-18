Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,788,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 323,526 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.30% of Sun Life Financial worth $81,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLF. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 53.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 6.6% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 110,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,534,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 7.1% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 258,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,593,000 after buying an additional 17,080 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the third quarter worth $7,717,000. 44.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SLF opened at $30.17 on Wednesday. Sun Life Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $29.23 and a 52 week high of $50.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.13 and its 200-day moving average is $45.08. The company has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.84.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.36. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 1st will be paid a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.67%.

SLF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.33.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.