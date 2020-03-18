Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 304,362 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,996 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Netflix worth $98,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in Netflix by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,382,600 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,418,078,000 after buying an additional 689,600 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Netflix by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 4,101 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Ally Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Guardian Capital LP increased its holdings in Netflix by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 1,129 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NFLX opened at $319.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.31 billion, a PE ratio of 77.42, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.28 and a twelve month high of $393.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $363.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $316.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 28.45%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a $430.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.78.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 77,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.26, for a total transaction of $30,197,698.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,777 shares in the company, valued at $30,197,698.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total transaction of $704,094.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,363 shares of company stock worth $59,073,357 over the last 90 days. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

