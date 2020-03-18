Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Sells 147,254 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 380,198 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 147,254 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Stryker worth $79,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 123.5% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $140.16 on Wednesday. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $137.00 and a one year high of $226.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $202.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.80.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.03. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SYK shares. Evercore ISI raised Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $248.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Stryker from $242.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Stryker from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.18.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

