Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Sells 768,767 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 39.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,175,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 768,767 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.34% of Kellogg worth $81,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in Kellogg by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 10,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Kellogg by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Kellogg by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on K shares. ValuEngine raised Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Bank of America raised Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.80.

Shares of K opened at $69.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $51.34 and a 1 year high of $71.05.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 57.87%.

In related news, CEO Steven A. Cahillane acquired 16,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,098,197.30. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 50,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,303,411.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.33, for a total value of $6,933,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $27,220,000. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

