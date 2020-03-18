Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Sells 965,044 Shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 43.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,278,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 965,044 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.35% of Hartford Financial Services Group worth $77,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HIG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 547.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,962,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $118,969,000 after purchasing an additional 8,233 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 107,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,501,000 after purchasing an additional 5,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 96,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,825,000 after purchasing an additional 37,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIG opened at $33.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a one year low of $30.91 and a one year high of $62.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.47 and a 200 day moving average of $58.64.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. This is a positive change from Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.01%.

In other news, Director Trevor Fetter acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.38 per share, with a total value of $413,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,927,924.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

HIG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Buckingham Research lowered Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Hartford Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.69.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

