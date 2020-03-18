Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,605,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $90,417,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of Truist Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Hudock Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 71.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 7,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $424,355.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

TFC opened at $29.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Truist Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $24.01 and a 52-week high of $56.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.48. The company has a market cap of $35.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.14.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Truist Financial had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TFC. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.38.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

