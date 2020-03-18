Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Bought by Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,151,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,800,617,000 after purchasing an additional 291,719 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,840,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $218,735,000 after purchasing an additional 61,131 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,557,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $185,059,000 after purchasing an additional 19,432 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,427,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $169,661,000 after purchasing an additional 19,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,424,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $169,336,000 after purchasing an additional 177,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 4,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total transaction of $594,495.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total transaction of $1,197,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,770 shares in the company, valued at $2,846,219.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,543 shares of company stock worth $7,628,461. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADI shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.41.

NASDAQ:ADI traded down $13.21 on Wednesday, hitting $82.23. The stock had a trading volume of 5,717,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,986,941. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $30.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.25. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $127.30.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.16%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.