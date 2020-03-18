Analysts Anticipate Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) to Announce $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) will announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Antero Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is ($0.09). Antero Resources reported earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 86%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Antero Resources will report full year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to $0.79. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to $0.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Antero Resources.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $952.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Antero Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 29.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AR. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Antero Resources from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. TD Securities lowered shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $4.75 to $1.30 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. MKM Partners lowered Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.80.

In related news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 138,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total value of $382,531.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AR. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,588,393 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $44,057,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794,398 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,266,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,963,000. Shah Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,315,000. Finally, Caymus Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,412,000. 96.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AR stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,370,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,833,158. The company has a market cap of $344.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.77. Antero Resources has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $9.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.56 and its 200-day moving average is $2.43.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

