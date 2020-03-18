Analysts Anticipate Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) to Announce $0.34 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) will announce $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Brandywine Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.35. Brandywine Realty Trust also posted earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Brandywine Realty Trust.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.18 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 1.96%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Mizuho began coverage on Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.92.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 23,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 7,749 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 261,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after acquiring an additional 87,213 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 145,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 70,829 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 6,196 shares during the last quarter.

Brandywine Realty Trust stock traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.09. 2,558,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,027,513. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.05. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 47.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Brandywine Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.84 and a fifty-two week high of $16.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.36%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.15%.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

