Analysts Anticipate Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) to Post $0.25 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Brooks Automation’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the highest is $0.25. Brooks Automation reported earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Brooks Automation will report full-year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Brooks Automation.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The business had revenue of $210.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.24 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 53.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on BRKS shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Brooks Automation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of BRKS stock traded down $3.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.69. 730,352 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,482. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.79. Brooks Automation has a 52-week low of $21.19 and a 52-week high of $50.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

In other Brooks Automation news, SVP Jason Joseph sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total value of $255,780.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 99,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,227,105.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 58,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total value of $2,410,071.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,800,592.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,588 shares of company stock worth $3,719,601. Corporate insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Brooks Automation by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 901,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,816,000 after purchasing an additional 453,480 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,389,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

