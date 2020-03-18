Analysts Anticipate Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $130.64 Million

Analysts expect Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) to post sales of $130.64 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Genmab A/S’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $117.14 million to $150.73 million. Genmab A/S posted sales of $89.93 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 45.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Genmab A/S will report full-year sales of $774.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $715.82 million to $839.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $928.47 million to $1.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Genmab A/S.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GMAB. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redmile Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,297,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,128,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,194,000 after buying an additional 196,379 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the 3rd quarter worth about $15,195,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 418,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,334,000 after buying an additional 186,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GMAB opened at $17.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 18.72 and a current ratio of 14.88. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.02. Genmab A/S has a 52-week low of $16.24 and a 52-week high of $25.42.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

