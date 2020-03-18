Analysts Anticipate OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $834.19 Million

Equities analysts expect OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) to post sales of $834.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for OneMain’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $825.00 million and the highest is $844.77 million. OneMain posted sales of $720.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that OneMain will report full year sales of $3.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.39 billion to $3.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.74 billion to $3.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for OneMain.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.21. OneMain had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The firm had revenue of $855.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share.

OMF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities assumed coverage on OneMain in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Stephens raised their target price on OneMain from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.08.

Shares of OMF opened at $21.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 3.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.06. OneMain has a 1-year low of $20.91 and a 1-year high of $48.92.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a dividend of $2.83 per share. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous None dividend of $0.25. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. OneMain’s payout ratio is presently 19.64%.

In other news, Director Jay N. Levine bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.23 per share, with a total value of $392,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,633,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,312,950.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.41 per share, with a total value of $71,025.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 131,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,724,039.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 33,520 shares of company stock valued at $1,089,671 over the last three months. 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in OneMain by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,634,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,906,000 after purchasing an additional 168,565 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of OneMain during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,801,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of OneMain by 5,032.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 861,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,603,000 after purchasing an additional 844,817 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 854,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,010,000 after purchasing an additional 27,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 822,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,660,000 after purchasing an additional 22,525 shares during the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

