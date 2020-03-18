Analysts Anticipate Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.66 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) will post sales of $1.66 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Owens Corning’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.69 billion and the lowest is $1.63 billion. Owens Corning reported sales of $1.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Owens Corning will report full-year sales of $7.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.21 billion to $7.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $7.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.43 billion to $7.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Owens Corning.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. Owens Corning had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

OC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Owens Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.90.

In other news, CFO Prithvi Gandhi acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.90 per share, with a total value of $234,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,076.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OC. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 172.6% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 398 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Owens Corning by 1,056.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $34.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.32. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $31.97 and a 52 week high of $68.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.15%.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

