Analysts Anticipate The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) will announce earnings per share of $0.48 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for The Coca-Cola’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.46. The Coca-Cola also posted earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola will report full-year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.26. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Coca-Cola.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 44.39%. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

KO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.12.

In other The Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $3,939,040.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,407 shares in the company, valued at $27,614,405.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 139,302 shares in the company, valued at $7,800,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 257,316 shares of company stock worth $14,579,640. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 660,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 12,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

KO opened at $47.18 on Wednesday. The Coca-Cola has a one year low of $41.17 and a one year high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

