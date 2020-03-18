Analysts Anticipate Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Timken’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.24. Timken reported earnings per share of $1.35 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Timken will report full year earnings of $4.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $4.51. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Timken.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $896.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.21 million. Timken had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 9.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on TKR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Timken from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Timken from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Timken from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Timken from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Timken from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

In other Timken news, CAO Shelly Marie Chadwick sold 2,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $159,123.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,937.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 28,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.96, for a total value of $1,487,752.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 173,990 shares in the company, valued at $9,214,510.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,060 shares of company stock worth $2,584,287. 11.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Timken by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,134,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,177,000 after acquiring an additional 139,537 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Timken by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,893,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,600,000 after acquiring an additional 120,776 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Timken by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,744,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,214,000 after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in Timken by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,063,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,901,000 after acquiring an additional 407,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Timken during the 4th quarter valued at $49,940,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TKR stock traded down $6.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.27. 1,145,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 751,105. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.78. Timken has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $58.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.35%.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

