Analysts Anticipate XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.12 Billion

Brokerages predict that XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) will report $4.12 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for XPO Logistics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.00 billion to $4.24 billion. XPO Logistics also posted sales of $4.12 billion in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that XPO Logistics will report full-year sales of $17.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.85 billion to $17.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $17.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.45 billion to $18.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover XPO Logistics.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 15.91%. XPO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XPO. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $94.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of XPO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Loop Capital raised shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. XPO Logistics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.06.

Shares of XPO stock opened at $60.16 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.83. XPO Logistics has a 52 week low of $47.46 and a 52 week high of $100.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.36.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 184.8% in the 4th quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 12,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 8,065 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 415.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 52,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 42,196 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 179,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,866,000 after purchasing an additional 9,387 shares during the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on XPO Logistics (XPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.