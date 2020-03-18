Analysts’ Downgrades for March, 18th (AFLYY, AIR, AJX, ALNPY, APRN, ARR, AXL, BGFV, BKCC, BMRA)

Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, March 18th:

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

ANA HOLDINGS IN/S (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Enlink Midstream LLC is independent midstream energy. The Company is involved in natural gas gathering, treating, processing, transmission, distribution, supply and marketing, and crude oil marketing. Enlink Midstream LLC, formerly known as Crosstex Energy Inc., is based in headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (OTCMKTS:EONGY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “E.ON AG is the world’s largest investor-owned energy service provider with operations in the following businesses: energy, chemicals, real estate, oil, telecommunications, distribution/logistics, aluminum and silicon wafers. “

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “EPR Properties is specialty real estate investment trust that invests in three primary segments: Entertainment, Recreation and Education. Its properties include megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, and destination recreational and specialty properties. EPR Properties is based in Kansas City, Missouri. “

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “EXFO Inc. is a provider of next-generation test and service assurance solutions for wireless and wireline network operators and equipment manufacturers in the global telecommunications industry. The Company operates in two segments: Telecom Division, and the Life Sciences and Industrial Division. The Telecom Division offers a wide range of innovative solutions to assess optical networks, from the core to access, as well as next-generation IP infrastructures and related triple-play services. The Life Sciences and Industrial Division offers solutions in medical device and opto-electronics assembly, fluorescence microscopy and other life science sectors. EXFO Inc., formerly known as EXFO Electro-Optical Engineering Inc., is headquartered in Quebec, Canada. “

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Eagle Materials Inc. manufactures and distributes Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants from more than 75 facilities across the US. The Company’s Cement and Concrete and Aggregates segments participate in the construction products sector; Gypsum Wallboard and Recycled Paperboard segments participate in the building materials sector; and Oil and Gas Proppants segment participates in the oil and gas exploration sector. Eagle Materials manufactures and distributes concrete and aggregates products that are used in highway construction and maintenance and to construct residential and commercial buildings. Eagle operates aggregates quarries and concrete plants in central Texas, northern California, Kansas and Missouri. Eagle Materials is committed to building a low delivered-cost Northern white sand supply system for the energy sector. “

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Fuel Tech is a leading technology company engaged in the worldwide development, commercialization and application of state-of-the-art proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, and advanced engineering services. These technologies enable customers to produce both energy and processed materials in a cost-effective and environmentally sustainable manner. The Company’s nitrogen oxide reduction technologies include the NOxOUT, NOxOUT CASCADE, NOxOUT ULTRA, Rich Reagent Injection and NOxOUT-SCR processes. These technologies have established Fuel Tech as a leader in post-combustion NOx control systems, with installations on worldwide, where coal, municipal waste, biomass, and other fuels are utilized. The Company’s FUEL CHEM technology revolves around the unique application of chemicals to improve the efficiency and reliability of combustion units by controlling slagging, fouling, corrosion and opacity. “

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing therapies for liver diseases and gallstones. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is based in Tel Aviv, Israel. “

GMS (NYSE:GMS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “GMS Inc. is a distributor of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems. The company’s product consists of wallboard, suspended ceilings systems or ceilings and complementary interior construction products in commercial and residential buildings. GMS Inc. is based in Tucker, United States. “

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “HDFC BANK’s mission is to be a World Class Indian Bank. The Bank’s aim is to build a sound customer franchise across distinct businesses so as to be the preferred provider of banking services in the niche segments that the bank operates in and to achieve healthy growth in profitability, consistent with the bank’s risk appetite. The bank aims to ensure the highest level of ethical standards, professional integrity and regulatory compliance. HDFC Bank’s business philosophy is based on four core values: Operational Excellence, Customer Focus, Product Leadership and People. “

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Herc Holdings, Inc. through its subsidiary Herc Rentals Inc. provides equipment rental suppliers primarily in North America. The company is a full-line equipment-rental supplier in commercial and residential construction, industrial and manufacturing, refineries and petrochemicals, civil infrastructure, automotive, government and municipalities, energy, remediation, emergency response, facilities, entertainment and agriculture. The equipment rental business is supported by ProSolutions (Tm). Herc Holdings Inc., formerly known as Hertz Global Holdings, Inc., is based in Bonita Springs, United States. “

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

ITEX (OTCMKTS:ITEX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

JAPAN AIRL LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Know Labs (OTCMKTS:KNWN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

MMA Capital (NASDAQ:MMAC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

OneSmart International Edun Gr (NYSE:ONE) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Stein Mart (NASDAQ:SMRT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Telkom SA Ltd ADS (OTCMKTS:TLKGY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

United Bancshares Inc. OH (NASDAQ:UBOH) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

WARTSILA OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

