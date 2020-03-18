Analysts’ Downgrades for March, 18th (AINV, AMAL, AMOT, APLS, ARCC, AUPH, AVID, BRKS, BSTC, CASH)

Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, March 18th:

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Get Apollo Investment Corp alerts:

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL publicly trades common stock on the NASDAQ under the symbol MOFG. It includes the banking affiliates of MidWestOne Bank, Iowa State Bank & Trust Company, Iowa City, Iowa and First State Bank, Conrad, Iowa and is committed to expansion in existing and new markets to continually enhance shareholder value. “

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “National Bank Holdings Corporation is a bank holding company operating full-service banking centers, with the majority of those banking centers located in Colorado and the greater Kansas City region. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides services through community banking franchises serving the needs of retail and business customers. National Bank Holdings Corporation is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. “

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Nabriva Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the research and development of new medicines to treat serious bacterial infections, with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Nabriva Therapeutics’ medicinal chemistry expertise has enabled targeted discovery of novel pleuromutilins, including both intravenous and oral formulations. Nabriva Therapeutics’ lead product candidate, lefamulin, is a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic with the potential to be the first-in-class available for systemic administration in humans. The company believes that lefamulin is the first antibiotic with a novel mechanism of action to have reached late-stage clinical development in more than a decade. Nabriva has announced positive topline data for lefamulin from the first of its two global, registrational Phase 3 clinical trials evaluating lefamulin in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP). “

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “NBT BANCORP INC. is a one bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “National Bankshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. Except for a separate investment portfolio, Bankshares conducts all of its business operations through its two wholly-owned subsidiaries, The National Bank of Blacksburg and Bank of Tazewell County . “

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “North American Construction Group Ltd. provides heavy construction and mining services primarily in Canada. It offers services to large oil, natural gas and resource companies. American Construction Group Ltd, formerly known as North American Energy Partners Inc., is based in Alberta, United States. “

Neenah (NYSE:NP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Neenah is a leading global specialty materials company, focused on premium niche markets that include advanced filtration media, specialized substrates used for tapes, labels and other products, and premium printing and packaging papers. The company is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia and its products are sold in over 70 countries worldwide from manufacturing operations in the United States and Germany. “

Nesco (NASDAQ:NSCO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Nesco Holdings I Inc. is a provider of specialty equipment, parts, tools, accessories and services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications and rail markets primarily in North America. It also offers maintenance, repair, upgrade and installation of critical infrastructure assets including electric lines, telecommunications networks and rail systems. Nesco Holdings I Inc., formerly known as Capitol Investment Corp. IV, is based in Fort Wayne, United States. “

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Investment Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Investment Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.