Analysts Expect GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) will report earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for GDS’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is ($0.03). GDS posted earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 19th.

On average, analysts expect that GDS will report full-year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.41). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for GDS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised GDS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of GDS in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on GDS in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.63.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDS. Singapore Technologies Telemedia Pte Ltd lifted its position in shares of GDS by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Singapore Technologies Telemedia Pte Ltd now owns 15,835,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,804,000 after buying an additional 2,274,725 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GDS in the fourth quarter worth about $98,149,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GDS by 122.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,921,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,671,000 after buying an additional 1,607,208 shares in the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of GDS in the third quarter worth about $56,112,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of GDS by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,249,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,595,000 after buying an additional 638,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GDS traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.76. 2,581,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,285,742. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.73. GDS has a one year low of $30.90 and a one year high of $65.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.29 and a beta of 2.39.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces.

