Analysts Expect Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $325.37 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN) to report sales of $325.37 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Infinera’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $324.60 million to $327.80 million. Infinera posted sales of $292.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infinera will report full year sales of $1.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Infinera.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $384.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.00 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 29.77% and a negative return on equity of 30.29%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Infinera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Citigroup cut shares of Infinera from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Infinera to and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.08.

INFN stock opened at $4.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.47. The stock has a market cap of $738.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.76. Infinera has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $8.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Infinera by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 152,653 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Infinera by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,178 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Infinera by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 273,404 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Infinera by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,191 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Infinera by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 309,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

