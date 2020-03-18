Analysts Expect Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) will post $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Koppers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.81. Koppers posted earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Koppers will report full-year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $4.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Koppers.

Get Koppers alerts:

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $393.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.67 million. Koppers had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 60.30%. Koppers’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share.

KOP has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Koppers from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Koppers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on shares of Koppers from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Koppers in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Koppers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of KOP traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,317. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.83 and its 200-day moving average is $31.72. Koppers has a 52-week low of $8.99 and a 52-week high of $44.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Koppers by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 655,579 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,056,000 after acquiring an additional 120,224 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Koppers by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 450,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,229,000 after acquiring an additional 38,114 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Koppers by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 281,230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,748,000 after acquiring an additional 21,206 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in shares of Koppers by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 223,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,519,000 after acquiring an additional 32,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Koppers by 5,884.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 193,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,399,000 after acquiring an additional 190,356 shares in the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Koppers (KOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.