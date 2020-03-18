Analysts Expect Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $210.01 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) to post $210.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Moelis & Co’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $225.76 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $194.25 million. Moelis & Co reported sales of $137.78 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moelis & Co will report full-year sales of $936.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $893.68 million to $982.21 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $937.24 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Moelis & Co.

Get Moelis & Co alerts:

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. Moelis & Co had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 39.51%. The firm had revenue of $223.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Moelis & Co’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Moelis & Co from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Moelis & Co from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine cut Moelis & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Buckingham Research raised their price target on Moelis & Co from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moelis & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

MC opened at $28.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.06 and its 200-day moving average is $33.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Moelis & Co has a twelve month low of $24.25 and a twelve month high of $43.80.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Moelis & Co’s previous None dividend of $0.50. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. Moelis & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.08%.

In other news, CFO Joseph Simon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total transaction of $197,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,614.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 14,734 shares of Moelis & Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $541,032.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,363,633.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 221,688 shares of company stock worth $8,134,624. 19.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Moelis & Co in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,105,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Co by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 966,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,836,000 after acquiring an additional 486,120 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Co during the 4th quarter worth $13,190,000. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Co by 570.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 243,138 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,987,000 after acquiring an additional 206,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Co during the 4th quarter worth $5,780,000. 76.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moelis & Co Company Profile

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

Further Reading: Elliott Wave Theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Moelis & Co (MC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.