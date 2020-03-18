Analysts Expect Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $93.61 Million

Brokerages expect Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) to report $93.61 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Universal Display’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $76.72 million and the highest is $110.50 million. Universal Display posted sales of $87.77 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Display will report full year sales of $447.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $445.00 million to $450.07 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $603.41 million, with estimates ranging from $555.70 million to $650.23 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Universal Display.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $101.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.53 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 34.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on OLED. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Display from to in a research note on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Universal Display from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.45.

In other Universal Display news, Director Cynthia Jane Comparin bought 645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $154.25 per share, with a total value of $99,491.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Display in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Universal Display in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Universal Display in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Universal Display in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Universal Display in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OLED opened at $121.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.64. Universal Display has a 52-week low of $114.80 and a 52-week high of $230.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.25 and its 200-day moving average is $187.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This is a boost from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Universal Display’s payout ratio is currently 12.12%.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

