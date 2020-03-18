Analysts Issue Forecasts for Asure Software Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ASUR)

Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ:ASUR) – Research analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Asure Software in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 16th. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

ASUR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Asure Software from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Asure Software from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Asure Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Asure Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.08.

Shares of NASDAQ ASUR opened at $5.96 on Wednesday. Asure Software has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.00. The company has a market capitalization of $82.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Asure Software had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 2.57%. The business had revenue of $17.60 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Asure Software by 493.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 7,563 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Asure Software during the 4th quarter worth $142,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Asure Software by 2,861.8% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 17,085 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Asure Software during the 4th quarter worth $555,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Asure Software during the 4th quarter worth $787,000. 60.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management and workspace management solutions worldwide. Its product line includes AsureSpace workspace management solutions that enable organizations to optimize their real estate investment, and create a digital workspace that empowers mobile and virtual employees; and AsureForce time and labor management solutions to help organizations optimize their workforce, as well as control labor administration costs and activities.

